Nigerians, home and abroad, have been assured of a credible excercise in the coming 2023 general elections in Nigeria

According to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the National Assembly has provided INEC with the wherewithal to deliver

The Senate president made this known while welcoming lawmakers back from their two-month recess

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said the National Assembly will ensure transparent and credible elections.

Lawan made this known while welcoming lawmakers back from their two-month recess.

According to him, the innovative amendment to the Electoral Act, 2022 by the National Assembly has provided INEC with the wherewithal to deliver on successful general elections in 2023.

Ahmad Lawan says the National Assembly will ensure transparent and credible elections.Photo credit: Ahmad Lawan

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The year 2023 is a momentous period for Nigeria, as elections will be held across the country. Nigerians are expected to exercise their franchise.

“Therefore, the Senate, indeed the National Assembly, will work with INEC to ensure very successful, transparent and credible elections.

“We are ready to support INEC. Already, the timely amendment of the Electoral Act, 2022 has provided very important innovations in ensuring a better electoral climate.”

Source: Legit.ng