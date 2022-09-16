In what could be described as an answered prayer is the news of a Nigerian man who has willingly decided to donate his kidney to Sonia Ekweremadu

According to the journalist, he is doing this based on God's directive of 'love your neighbour as yourself' even as he gave out his details on social media

Meanwhile, the ailing daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu earlier begged Nigerians to help save her as she is still in search of a donor while undergoing treatment abroad

A Kaduna-based Journalist, John Femi Adi, has offered willingly, to donate one of his kidneys to Sonia, the ailing daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Mr. Adi made this announcement through a post he shared on his Facebook page on Friday morning, September 16, The Punch reported.

A Kaduna-based journalist John Adi has offered to donate his kidney to ailing Ekweremadu’s daughter. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Adi offered to donate his kidney to save Sonia Ekweremadu

Announcing in a Facebook post titled “Willing to save a soul” on Friday morning, Adi explained that he is making the donation based on God’s directive.

He wrote:

“I, Comrade John Femi Adi, a Kaduna based journalist and farmer hereby announce my ‘agape’ decision to donate one of my kidneys to Senator Ekweremadu’s beautiful daughter.

“I am doing this on God’s order in the Holy Bible to Love our neighbours as ourselves .

For further communications, reach me via my official phone number -: 08034210833.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Some queried his intentions while others commended him.

Engr Tim Patrick queried

"If she was to be a poor man daughter, would you have done it."

Olatubi Muyiwa Fisayo Comte said

"Life is give and take. Law of reciprocity."

Frank Edwin maintained

"E be like na the new format to marry a rich man daughter ."

Chukwumeze O Ego wrote

"My God name have suffered In the hands of Men these days. , New format to marry rich man pikin.

"These kidney donor s don plenty o, who Dem go com finally chose abeg.."

Ayinde Catherine Abisola urged

"Please tell us your wife stand on this your decision "

Amos Oluwasegun Showole noted

"What an Agape decision... Weldon bro, agape compensation awaits you in no time mbok."

"Why my family members cannot donate kidney to me": Sonia, daughter of Senator Ekweremadu breaks silence

Sonia, the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu has solicited a willing donor to help save her life by donating a kidney to her.

In an Instagram post made on Monday, September 9, the 25-year-old Sonia revealed that she was diagnosed with Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in 2019.

It could be recalled that Sonia's father, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were arrested in the UK on allegations of kidney harvesting.

Organ Harvesting: UK speaks on 'possible immunity' for Ekweremadu

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, August 16, the British High Commission said it won’t comment on the alleged organ harvesting case involving Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

When asked about the possible immunity for Ekweremadu and the probability of a transfer of the case from the Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom to Nigeria, the Head of Political Section at the British High Commission in Abuja, Aneesah Islam, stated:

“The British Government and therefore, in this instance, the British High Commission in Abuja do not comment on ongoing legal matters.”

Source: Legit.ng