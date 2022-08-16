There is a new development regarding the United Kingdom's trial involving former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; and his wife, Beatrice

This time around, the UK has decided to keep mum on the case, noting the commission does not comment on 'ongoing legal matters'

Meanwhile, the federal government has said it will not interfere with any local or international legal battle involving Ekweremadu

On Tuesday, August 16, The British High Commission said it won’t comment on the alleged organ harvesting case involving former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; and his wife, Beatrice.

Head of Political Section at the British High Commission in Abuja, Aneesah Islam, stated this in an exclusive chat with Channels Television.

According to the official, the commission does not comment on ongoing legal matters.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were charged by the UK Metropolitan Police with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Possible immunity for Ekweremadu, UK decline comment

When asked about the possible immunity for Ekweremadu and the probability of a transfer of the case from the Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom to Nigeria, Islam stated:

“The British Government and therefore, in this instance, the British High Commission in Abuja do not comment on ongoing legal matters.”

Ekweremadu, 60, has been representing Enugu-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly since 2003. He was deputy Senate president three consecutive times from 2007 through 2019.

The present Senator and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party had expressed interest to join the governorship race in his home state in Enugu State and succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi but he later stepped down.

