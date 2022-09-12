"Why My Family Members Cannot Donate Kidney to Me": Sonia, Daughter of Senator Ekweremadu Breaks Silence
- Sonia, the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu has opened up about her struggles with a rare kidney disease
- According to the 25-year-old lady, she was diagnosed with Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a type of kidney disease in 2019
- Sonia has publicly solicited a willing donor to help save her life as she is still undergoing treatment in London
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Sonia, the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu has solicited a willing donor to help save her life by donating a kidney to her.
In an Instagram post made on Monday, September 9, the 25-year-old Sonia revealed that she was diagnosed with Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in 2019.
Sonia appeals for a willing kidney donor
It could be recalled that Sonia's father, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were arrested in the UK on allegations of kidney harvesting.
BREAKING: Senator Ekweremadu’s daughter begs public for kidney, reveals why family members cannot help
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Her appeal became necessary as the earlier attempt to get Ukpo Nwamini to donate a kidney to her ended on a sad note after her parents were arrested.
Why my family members cannot donate to me
In her explanation in the Instagram post, Sonai said she had to drop out of her masters studies at the University of Newcastle due to the ailment.
Sonia explained that her family members are willing to donate a kidney to her but that doctors have advised against it because her condition is genetic. She said a family donor may result in a recurrence in the future.
She made it clear that anyone willing to donate to her must do that out of compassion in accordance with the law guiding such donations.
"I'm alive today all by the special grace of God. I'm presently in London, UK receiving 5 hours of dialysis 3 times a week. This is at the expense of my family."
See her post below:
Man donates liver to his father
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a son donated part of his liver to save his father's life.
The man named Manya said the surgery came out successful and his father is now well again, even as he shared photos of himself and his father online.
The man's story made so many people emotional on the internet, with many people praising him for his sacrifice for his father.
Source: Legit.ng