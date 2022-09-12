Sonia, the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu has opened up about her struggles with a rare kidney disease

Sonia, the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu has solicited a willing donor to help save her life by donating a kidney to her.

In an Instagram post made on Monday, September 9, the 25-year-old Sonia revealed that she was diagnosed with Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in 2019.

Sonia Ekweremadu is appealing for a willing donor to help save her life by donating a kidney to her.

Sonia appeals for a willing kidney donor

It could be recalled that Sonia's father, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were arrested in the UK on allegations of kidney harvesting.

Her appeal became necessary as the earlier attempt to get Ukpo Nwamini to donate a kidney to her ended on a sad note after her parents were arrested.

Why my family members cannot donate to me

In her explanation in the Instagram post, Sonai said she had to drop out of her masters studies at the University of Newcastle due to the ailment.

Sonia explained that her family members are willing to donate a kidney to her but that doctors have advised against it because her condition is genetic. She said a family donor may result in a recurrence in the future.

She made it clear that anyone willing to donate to her must do that out of compassion in accordance with the law guiding such donations.

"I'm alive today all by the special grace of God. I'm presently in London, UK receiving 5 hours of dialysis 3 times a week. This is at the expense of my family."

See her post below:

