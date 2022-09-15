103-year-old Chief Obafemi Adeite is at the moment the oldest Nigerian national living in Canada

When the centenarian clocked 100 years on earth, Queen Elizabeth II sent him a congratulatory letter

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Arewa recently visited him and made some impressive remarks about the old man

Abike remarked that the old man is still agile and active. Photo Credit: @abikedabiri

In a tweet via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 14, Abike said the centenarian was full of prayers for the care and support shown to him by the Nigerian community.

"My visit to the oldest Nigerian in Canada, 103 year old Chief Obafemi Adeite. He was full of prayers for the care and support from the Nig Community, particularly Dr Ola Kassim,⁦

"@KingWaleAde ,Funmi and many others," her tweet read.

Sharing pictures from the visit, she noted that he was still agile and active despite his age.

She added that he showcased a congratulatory letter Queen Elizabeth II sent him when he clocked 100 years.

In another post via her Instagram page, Abike could be seen exchanging pleasantries humbly with the chief as she marvelled at his good looks for someone advanced in age.

126-year-old Nigerian man discovered in Imo state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who is 126-year-old had been discovered in Imo state.

In September 2021, Ephraim shared a video on LinkedIn of his grandfather cutting wood with a cutlass without being aided.

The young man revealed that his grandfather, a native roof maker, is still very strong that he rides his bicycle himself. He added that the old man was a local wrestler when he was younger and has never cheated anyone.

In a recorded telephone conversation at the behest of Legit.ng's Victor Duru, Luke who spoke in Igbo affirmed that he is 126 years old. The native of Aboh Mbaise in Imo however stated that he, unfortunately, cannot share his birth certificate with Legit.ng as he cannot find it.

