Barely 48 hours after a daughter of the former deputy Senate president in Nigeria made an appeal to the public for a kidney donation, a Nigerian-born lawyer based in the United Kingdom has appealed on behalf of the lawmaker.

Speaking to the Guardian under anonymity, the lawyer said that there might be a political undertone to the challenges faced by Ekweremady and his family.

A UK-based lawyer has alleged that Senator Ike Ekweremadu is being treated harshly. Photo: Nigerian Senate

The lawyer alleged that Ekweremadu who is currently in a UK jail is not doing well in terms of his health condition and is being treated harshly.

Possibility of Ekweremadu jumping bail

His words:

“They fear he may jump bail and run back to Nigeria.”

Ekweremadu, who was arrested with his wife, Beatrice, on June 23, was accused of making moves to pay for the procurement of an organ for their child, Sonia.

The payment the UK prosecutor said was to be made to one David Nwamini, has been kept behind bars since, while his wife is on bail.

He said:

“When both were brought before a Sergeant in courtroom 12, at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, on August 4, he appeared via video link from prison during the short session, while his wife was physically in the dock.”

The lawyer said he wonders if the crime alleged to have been committed by the embattled lawmaker is bailable.

He further opined that Ekweremadu might not be granted bail because the UK government fear he may jump bail and fly back to Nigeria.

Senator Ekweremadu’s daughter begs public for kidney, reveals why family members cannot help

The daughter of Ike Ekweremadu, Sonia, released an emotional statement amid her battle with kidney disease.

Sonia, 25, begged members of the public to come to her aid and save her life by helping with a kidney donation.

The lawmaker's daughter who is currently in the UK also explained why her family members cannot help.

Organ Harvesting: UK speaks on 'possible immunity' for Ekweremadu

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, August 16, the British High Commission said it would not comment on the alleged organ harvesting case involving Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

When asked about the possible immunity for Ekweremadu and the probability of a transfer of the case from the Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom to Nigeria, the Head of Political Section at the British High Commission in Abuja, Aneesah Islam, stated:

“The British Government and therefore, in this instance, the British High Commission in Abuja do not comment on ongoing legal matters.”

