It is interesting to know that some Nigerian are cashing out from the agricultural industry while others hunt for 9-5 jobs in an economy that rewards ingenuity and persistence.

Talking about agriculture, Nigeria is amazingly the world's largest producer of Cassava and some farmers are making it big time from the food crop.

One of such persons is Yemisi Iranloye, known as the Nigerian queen of Casava who is said to have overcome all the multinationals and maintains the lead in the business.

The Nigeria farmer launched a company in 2015 (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

With a production of 10,000 tons of cassava per year, Iranloye makes an amazing annual turnover of $12 million (that is, N5,136,120,000.00)

She is a good example of a serious farmer that needs all the encouragement from the federal government to produce more.

Commenting on her business in the Nigerian economy and environment, Iranloye said:

"May Nigeria succeed and survive its detractors. We are marching forward positively, progressively and successfully in agriculture."

Being the visionary that she is, Iranloye launched Psaltry International Limited in 2015.

Facts about the Psaltry International Limited:

Psaltry International Limited reached an annual income of 12 million USD after 10 years of operation The company operates a network of more than 5,000 farmers, and its customers include big names like Nestlé and Unilever Psaltry International Limited has specialized in the production and processing of cassava in Nigeria Among its derived products, starch, flour, but also sorbitol, a natural sweetener obtained from this tuber It produces over 10,000 tonnes of starches each year

Tinubu’s cassava, maize economy: Farmers tell Nigerians what they know about it

Earlier, farmers across the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had expressed their readiness to tap the opportunities in cassava and maize value chain as proposed by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The farmers, under the auspices of Asiwaju Farmers Forum, stated this recently in Abuja.

The group said their resolve to tap from the abundant opportunities in staples such as cassava and maize followed Tinubu’s assurance to invest massively in the entire agriculture value chain if elected president next year.

