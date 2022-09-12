The British government has been heavily accused of creating the current problems facing Nigeria

This allegation was recently leveled by the first republic minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi

However, Amechi also blamed Nigeria’s leadership for not being able to overcome the imbalances created by Britain

Chief Mbazulike Amechi, the First Republic Minister of Aviation, has accused the British government of creating problems for Nigeria during colonization.

He disclosed this while condoling with the government of the United Kingdom on the passing of their monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, Punch Newspaper reports.

British government has been accused of creating problems facing Nigeria today. Photo: CNN

Source: Getty Images

Going further, while alleging that the British created lopsidedness in Nigeria, Amechi also blamed Nigeria’s leadership for not being able to overcome the imbalances created by the colonial masters, 62 years after.

He said:

“Britain, while administering Nigeria, made a lot of mistakes, they created a lot of imbalances and lopsidedness, they created potholes and numerous bumps here and there, but we can forgive them.

“As a country, Nigeria should have overcome all these challenges long ago, if we had got our leadership structure right. But bad leadership has kept us where we are today and I do hope that the new monarch if he cannot help to correct these mistakes, he should not disturb us.

“The Nigerian youths should wake up from their slumber and take back their country. The return of Nigeria to the path of greatness is in the hands of the youths and they must not allow bad leaders to continue to misrule them. During our time one British pound was 68kobo, but today, it is not the same, the youths should know that the country needs change.”

