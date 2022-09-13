The police in Kano State have arrested a 25-year-old man, Nasir Kabir, with a pistol at Gadon Kaya area Kano metropolis.

Kabir confessed to the police that he attempted killing his father thrice in order to inherit his wealth and enjoy as his friends were doing.

He said the decision to kill his father came when one of his friends got a lot of money when his father died in 2018 and bought a motorcycle.

Speaking to newsmen when he was paraded by the police, Kabir said, “My father is kind and I love him. He also takes care of me. But I attempted to kill him so that I can inherit the money he has. It all started when my friend’s father died and I saw that he was given a huge amount of money. From then, I thought of killing my dad too.

“The first attempt was in 2018, then I was in secondary school, when I used rat poison but my dad survived it. So, this time around I took his car without his consent and I had an accident and for over three months I didn’t go to the house. That was why I decided to just get a gun.

“One of my friends, Saifullahi Sani, called me and said there was a gun that we could use, but that it was for sale. I went and collected the gun, went to a nearby place and shot in the air. That was when I was arrested without even reaching home.”

Source: Legit.ng