Over 70 Boko Haram insurgents met their waterloo in Sheruri village, Borno state while trying to escape air bombardment by Operations Hadin Kai

Sources have disclosed that the insurgents conducted a funeral for scores of their fighters after recovering their bodies from a river

Sheruri village, Borno - No fewer than 70 suspected Boko Haram members have drowned in a river while trying to escape air bombardment by Operations Hadin Kai in Borno state.

According to Daily Trust report, over 20 Boko Haram insurgents were killed on Thursday, September 1, in Sheruri village of Bama Local Government Area of Borno, by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).

Sources diclose how Boko Haram insurgents drowned

Narrating what happened, sources said that after the Sheruri attack, the insurgents tried escaping did not succeed as they drowned in a river around Dipchari village of Bama LGA on Friday.

A security source said:

“The insurgents suffered heavy blows; they have lost more than 70 fighters around Dipchari village. Many are unaccounted for as we speak."

Another source who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the insurgents were seen recovering scores of their dead bodies in the river.

The source stated:

“This morning around 8:30 am, they conducted a funeral for more than 50 of their fighters at Dipchari village and they continue with the search for the remaining terrorists.

“They recovered many dead bodies from the river but dozens of the fighters are still missing.

At the time of writing this report, the military high command has not released any official statement about the incident. However, many locals in the area confirmed the development.

