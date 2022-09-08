A Nigerian man has called out his younger brother and accused him of stealing his money to the tune of N5.8 million

Although the young man did not mention the city where he resides, he alleges that his brother carried out the theft in his shop

He lamented that he brought his sibling from the village so as to help him after his WAEC, but said things have gone sour

A Nigerian man from Iboko, Ebonyi state took to social media to call out his younger brother, accusing him of theft.

According to the man who did not mention his name or that of his brother, the person in the photo stole his money to the tune of N5.8 million.

The victim says he brought his brother from the village to help him. Photo credit: Twitter/@jesserock008 and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In a tweet shared by the victim's friend, the man was said to have committed the alleged act at a shop left in his custody.

Part of the information seen on Twitter reads:

"He left my house early morning and went to my shop and transferred all the money I have in my 4 POS mechines to 4 different accounts and he collected some cash that was available.

"Because I put him in charge of my business including my POS and he knows all the POS pin code. Out of that 5.8 million that was stolen from me by my blood brother, N3.8 million is not my money.

Legit.ng contacted @Jcrock who shared the story on Twitter and he said he is not the victim, the same clarification he made in a follow-up tweet, stating that the incident happened to a friend of his.

He said:

"I'm not the victim. I'm surprised all these bloggers are using my picture. I accept I made a mistake I didn't state it clearly but they would have enquired."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@SinachOkee said:

"Report to the nearest Police Station. He is a Missing Person first of all before any other thing. God will ease your affairs, amen."

@martinswest7 said:

"Similar story happened to me last week, my twin bro wrecked me. He sold two of my dispatch bike and ran away. Someone that I brought from village."

