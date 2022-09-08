After living with his parents for many years, a man has moved into his own apartment, a 1 room that looks neatly arranged

The man shared photos of the apartment on Twitter, stirring the emotions of users on the platform who congratulated him on the feat

A particular man advised him to look for a girl hardworking girl and get married to her so that the both of them can start building a life together

A Twitter user identified as @iphonepapi has finally moved out of his parent's house after many years of living there.

The young man shared a new apartment he rented by himself and proudly showed off the interiors of the room.

The young man is finally out of his parentss nest. Photo credit: Twitter/@iPhone_Papi.

According to him, he was jobless for many years before now, but he finally found the courage to leave his parent's house.

I peep into the room showing just a bed and a bag meaning that he is just about to start life.

A Twitter user who commented on the post advised the young man to look for an equally hard-working girl and get married so that both of them can work together and build their lives.

The suggestion stirred many reactions with some saying the idea is bad.

See the full tweet below:

Social media reactions

@bigb_maseka said:

"Now find a supportive woman whom you'll start from the beginning with her. If she can stand with you through thick and thin."

@Kingmadeof

"I didn't even start my life this way. I got a room self-contain apartment with no bed, or anything just the window blind. I have to lay this bedspread on the floor and sleep. It was so crazy but thank God for today."

@nnabuikekings said:

"Remind me my first room in Jakarta Indonesia. Exactly like this."

Nigerian man builds a house for his parents

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man built a house for his parents.

According to the story, the young man handed over the building to them and said it has been a long journey but he succeeded.

His story made many Nigerians emotional with some of them saying they will one day do the same for their parents.

