A commercial bus driver, Salvation Harry, has been killed by gunmen who ambushed him and his passengers around the Abonema/Degema/EmuohaEmuoha/Kalabari area of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

After killing the driver, who was conveying his passengers from the Mile One Park in the Doibu axis of Port Harcourt, to Buguma, the gunmen also abducted eight passengers and fled the premises.

Salvation Harry has been killed by gunmen in Rivers state. Photo: Rivers News

Source: UGC

The suspects took advantage of the bad portion of the road to perpetrate the crime on Saturday and later released one of the victims, who reportedly paid N150, 000.

A driver, who did not want his name in print for security reasons, lamented over the frequent attacks that had been affecting motorists plying the road.

“We had protested on the Kalabari-Emuoha-Buguma road because of the series of kidnap incidents and the shooting of our drivers and passengers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng