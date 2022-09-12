President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Imo on a working visit to the state to commission completed projects

This is the second official visit by the president to the southeast state within a space of roughly one year

During the last visit, Governor Hope Uzodimma gathered Igbo leaders for the reception of the president

Owerri - President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, September 13 visit Imo state to commission some projects embarked upon by the Hope Uzodimma-led administration.

Top on the president's itinerary during the visit would be the commissioning of Owerri-Orlu road, a federal road built by the Uzodimma-led government.

President Buhari visited Imo to commission some projects a little less than a year ago. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The road which transverse through six different local government areas of Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, Mbaitoli, Njaba, Isu and Orlu, was built with dual carriage, drainage system on both sides and solar-powered illumination all through.

A statement from the state government noted that:

“The contractor, Craneburg Construction Company, applied best of engineering designs on the project which now translate to the beauty complemented by all.

“The solid construction at the Njaba bridge and other sections of the road, has restored confidence on motorists, who hitherto worried on transit along this route.

“The 3R Government's road revolution in Imo state is truly transforming the road infrastructures across the state and as Mr President commissions the Owerri-Orlu road, Imolites are full of thanks to him and Governor Hope Uzodimma who embarked on the project, despite being a federal road.”

The president is also expected to commission the newly built and furnished Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) complex.

The statement by the state government further noted that:

“It is on record that the House of Assembly complex prior to the emergence of the Uzodimma-led administration in Imo by 2020 had been in comatose and totally abandoned for about 11 years due to its sorry and dilapidated state.

“To the glory of God Almighty, the Assembly complex has now been re-equipped and re-furbished with state-of-the-art equipment/gadgets and furniture that have brought it to a world class standard and in fact, the best in Nigeria today.

“The project was delivered by the world class Koran-DiResta Construction Company of Manhattan, that delivered the Nigeria House in New York, USA and ready for commissioning by Mr. President tomorrow.”

