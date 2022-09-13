President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, September 13, visited Imo state to commission some projects

The president was welcome to the state by Governor Hope Uzodimma alongside other key government officials

However, the people of Imo seemed to be observing the sit-at-home order declared by the leadership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra

Following the working visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Owerri, the Imo state's capital city, streets in the state were deserted.

Daily Trust reports that major streets in Owerri and adjourning local government areas in the state were deserted following a sit-at-home order declared by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The streets of Owerri in Imo state were empty following sit-at-home order by the IPOB. Photo: Daily Trust, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: UGC

The proscribed group had earlier declared a sit-at-home because its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is appearing before a Federal High Court in Abuja for hearings on terrorism charges levelled against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While Kanu's court cases coincided with the president's visit, residents of Owerri did not think twice about obeying the sit-at-home order by the IPOB.

It was gathered that shops, markets and other key businesses like fuel stations were shut down on Tuesday, September 13.

Since Monday, residents have stayed indoors in accordance with the almost regular sit-at-home orders from the IPOB in the southeast. This has continued to take place every Monday, however, sitting at home yesterday did not deter the residents from observing Tuesday's directive from the group.

The president’s aircraft landed at Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport at exactly 10.46 am on Tuesday, September 13.

He was received by the governor of Imo state alomgside other key government officials and traditional leaders in the state before heading to Amaraku to inaugurate the Owerri-Okigwe road.

President Buhari is also expected to inaugurate the refurbished Imo State House of Assembly.

Buhari to visit Imo, commission key projects in southeast state

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Imo on a working visit to the state to commission completed projects.

This is the second official visit by the president to the southeast state within a space of roughly one year.

During the last visit, Governor Hope Uzodimma gathered Igbo leaders for the reception of the president.

2023: Hope Uzodimma dismisses Peter Obi's influence in Imo

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently declared that Imolites are obedient to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Uzodimma was making reference to the popular slang used by supporters of Obi, who identify themselves as 'Obidients,' saying:

“We are APC members, we are obedient to APC not to any individual or any other political party."

Source: Legit.ng