The Oni of Ife is reportedly planning to marry another wife barely 24 hours after his marriage with Mariam Anako

To make the marriage a reality, a team of Chiefs from the Palace in Ile-Ife, visited the family of Dr. Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda

According to reports, the new bride is a Scotland-based Electronic Data Processor and a native of Ondo City

Barely 24 hours after taking in a new bride into the palace, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has concluded plans to take another bride as a second wife.

LEADERSHIP reports that a new bride, Mariam Anako, was ushered into the Ile-Ife Palace late Tuesday evening after completion of wedding rites.

Ooni Of Ife is reportedly planning on marrying another wife. Photo credit: Ile Ife sons

Source: UGC

LEADERSHIP gathered that a team of Chiefs from the Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Wednesday, visited the family of another bride-to-be, Dr. Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda, in Magodo area of Lagos.

According to sources close to the palace, Miss Akinmuda is a Scotland-based Electronic Data Processor and a native of Ondo City in Ondo State.

It will be recalled that before now, the monarch had at different times parted ways with two wives – Olori Zainab and Olori Naomi, respectively.

Ooni of Ife once again marries new wife, video from wedding to oil and gas mogul goes viral, Nigerians react.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi married a stunning Kogi bride, Mariam Ajibola Anako. The Yoruba monarch recently got Nigerians talking after the news made the rounds that he had taken a new wife.

The Ooni’s new marriage was confirmed by his director of media and publicity, Moses Olafare. The new Ife bride, Olori Mariam, is said to be an oil and gas mogul who comes from an influential family in Kogi state.

Their traditional marriage ceremony took place at the Ife palace on September 6, 2022, as the bride performed traditional rites of walking on a red substance to usher her into her new home. Mariam Anako is the administrative manager at one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) company in the oil and gas sector.

Nobody deserves to be bullied - Ooni of Ife's wife Olori Naomi raises concerns

The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Silekunola Naomi, took to social media with yet another update signalling that her marriage might still be deeply troubled.

Sharing a post on her Instgram page, the mum of one pointed out that no woman should be bullied and walking away from abuse shouldn't take away fundamental human rights.

She continued by disclosing that she had an issue with the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Akure which made it clear that the system has failed womanhood again.

Source: Legit.ng