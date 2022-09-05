IWM Risikat Ololade Osomo has officially been made the 35th president of the Inner Wheel Club of Surulere, District 911 Nigeria

The Inner Wheel Club of Surulere is an organisation dedicated to serving humanity, especially women and girl-children

Osomo who was inducted on Saturday, September 3, promised to uphold the values of the club throughout her tenure (2022 - 2023)

Surulere, Lagos - The Inner Wheel Club of Surulere, District 911 Nigeria has officially inducted IWM Risikat Ololade Osomo as its 35th president at a modest Fundraising and Induction ceremony held on Saturday, Sept 3, 2022 in Lagos.

The newly installed president will direct the affairs of the club for the year 2022-2023 themed 'Work Wonders'.

Osomo said she will uphold the core values of the club (Photo: Inner Wheel Club of Surulere)

Osomo took over the leadership of the club from the outgoing president, IWM Yetunde Oguntoyinbo, who completed her one-year term, during the installation ceremony

During her acceptance speech, IWM Osomo expressed profound gratitude to the club members and executives for bestowing such honour on her.

She promised to do everything possible to uphold the integrity of the club while executing the core duty of the club - service to humanity with preference to women and the girl-child.

IWM Osomo who is also the Registrar, Lagos State Cooperative College, stressed that projects have been outlined to be executed by the club within its local community in Surulere.

She noted that some of the projects which include, an awareness campaign, screening, and vaccination against Hepatitis B for girls and women had been executed.

She stressed that she began her tenure officially on the 1st of July 2022 and kickstarted her reign with the vaccination of over 100 women and girls against Hepatitis B during the celebration of World Hepatitis Day celebrated on Thursday 28th July, 2022.

Speaking on her vision for the year, the newly-installed president said:

"We are all aware of the economic downtown in the world today particularly in our country Nigeria, which has affected all facets of our daily life, most families in Nigeria were faced with economic hardship, most especially women and children.

"It is with this background that charity organizations like Inner Wheel Clubs come into the picture of Raising Hopes, Putting Smiles on faces, and helping people within our local and immediate communities."

Osomo added that the selected projects to be executed within the club's local community in Surulere will include schools, vocational centres, orphanages, and schools for special children.

She listed the projects to include Hepatitis B virus awareness campaign, screening, and vaccination within Surulere local government, Breast Cancer/Cervical Cancer awareness campaign and screening for girls and women, Celebration of International Day of Charity (Donation of food stuff/ domestic items to the less-privileged and vulnerable in Surulere area, Celebration of International Day of Girl Child (Schools project, visit to two Secondary Schools within Surulere Local government, Carrier Talk, Discussion on contemporary issues/Social ills e.g., Drug abuse, Rape, Cultism among secondary school students).

Others include Donation of school’s stationaries e.g., Exercise books, Pencil, Biro, Launch box, etc, Scholarship to Brilliant Girl Child student in a secondary school in Surulere, Women Empowerment Programme (Empowering Five (5) Widows, Donation of Sewing Machine to Artisans, Donation of Grinding Machines to start small scale businesses), Visit to Orphanage Homes within Surulere local government (Heart of Gold Children’s Home, Ile Anu Pre-school for Special Handicap Children, Pacelli School for Blinds).

• Provision of daily toiletries, consumables needed at each of the centres

• Provision of disposable diapers for handicapped children

• Pictorial workbook for the special children at school.

• Brail Teaching Aid for the Blind Children and the Celebration of the International Women’s Day (Wall of Kindness for women) and General Check-up.

She called on her Work Wonders Sisters in service not to relent in supporting the club activities by prompt payment of their annual dues, personal self-denial, contributions, donations of food items, children’s clothes, kitchen/domestic utensils to better the lives of vulnerable people.

She added that going by the year's theme “Work Wonders”, she is fully prepared and ready to work wonders in my Home, Community, and the Lagos State by ensuring that she leaves a positive mark on the surface of the earth through humanitarian service, charity and touching lives of the less privilege within Surulere Local Government.

Osomo assured that school-age children particularly secondary school students (Girls) will not be left out as the club will be organizing Career Talk, Encouraging Vocational Training, Sponsoring and organizing discussions on contemporary issues/Social Ills, Drug Abuse, Kidnapping, Rituals, Cultism among Youth in Surulere Local Government Area.

The Guest Speaker at the occasion, PDC/PNT Karin Uwaje who is a Margaret Golding Awardee in her speech enjoined club members to continue being impactful even as they continue to work wonders.

The well-attended event was graced by the District Chairman, IWM Olufolake Ajayi, Past IIWPP Oluyemisi Alatise, PNR Abimbola Sowande, PDC/PNT Karin Uwaje, Rotarian PP/The Husband of the club's First Chartered President, High Chief Olu Falomo.

Also present were Mr Wale Raji, Chairman, Governing Council, Lagos State Cooperative College, Prof Laguda, Member, Governing Council, Lagos State Cooperative College, Provost, Lagos State Cooperative College (who was ably represented), Mr S.A. Balogun, Mrs Osinubi, Mrs Oduntan, Mrs Bisi Kuku, Mrs Abiola Asorobi, Mrs Iyabode Adeniji (Snr), Mrs Iyabode Adeniji (Jnr), Mr Hassan (Lagos State Cooperative College) and other distinguished guests.

The event also saw the induction of the new club executives for the 2022-2023 Work Wonder year.

The highlight of the ceremony was the donation of a brand new sewing machine to Miss Fatimao Sulaimon who recently completed her apprenticeship training.

The event also saw the beneficiary of the scholarship scheme for the Brilliant Girl Child student in a secondary school in Surulere, Miss Chibuchi Didia and her mum, presented with a cheque in furtherance of the scholarship scheme which began during the reign of the club's immediate past president, IWM Yetunde Oguntoyinbo.

