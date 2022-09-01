Events and conversations concerned with the 2023 general elections are taking shape ahead of the polls

Youths in the PDP are spreading the message of 'Operation Rescue Nigeria' through a vibrant arm of the party

In Asaba, the Delta state capital, the PDP New Generation has officially kicked-off its activities ahead of the elections

Asaba - The PDP New Generation on Wednesday, August 31 inaugurated the Delta State Executives and Local Government Coordinators of the support group in Asaba.

At the event, the PDP stakeholders promised to deliver five million votes of young Nigerians for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

PDP New Generation Inaugurates leaders pose for a photo at the event.

Source: Twitter

Political watchers in the state thronged the venue at the state capital, as the PDP New Generation, commence their plans to deliver their mandate, "Operation Rescue and Reset Nigeria," to the party.

Governor Okowa, who was ably represented by his Senior Political Adviser, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, expressed implicit confidence on the capacity of the PDP New Generation executives and local government coordinators.

He said the support group has a virile structure, strength, and network of youth and women across the country to deliver on their mandate.

In his speech, the keynote speaker and state commissioner for information, Hon. Ehiedu Charles Aniagwu, who commended the National and State Executives, urged them to evangelically mobilize and spread the gospel of the PDP rescue mission to every Nigerian.

He said Governor Okowa has serially demonstrated his love and desire to empower the youths with numerous projects and programmes, brings so much value as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, adding that he will replicate same at the national level.

In his opening address, state coordinator of the group, Hon. Efe Ani, promised to effectively lead the Delta state team of the PDP New Generation on the project.

He added that since the unveiling of the group at the national level, the PDP New Generation is buoyed up to support the party to rescue and reset Nigeria from the decadence caused by the APC-led government at the federal level.

In his vote of thanks, the publicity secretary of the group, Elvis Majority Akpobi thanked leaders, stakeholders and members of the party for always being supportive to the course of the youths.

Also present at the event are: Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the PDP, represented by Hon. Ferguson Onwo, Mrs. Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, chairman, National Strategic Committee, among others.

