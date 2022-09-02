A man has killed his brother sparking outrage in their community in the commercial city of Nnewi in Anambra state

The man was said to have killed his sibling over an argument bordering on the payment of N1,500 electrical bill

After killing his brother, he was said to have gone to a nearby police station to surrender himself to the authorities

Nnewi - A man, Peter Orji, has allegedly killed his elder brother, Godwin, during an argument bordering on the payment of N1,500 electrical bill at their residence in Uruagu, in the Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.

Punch newspaper reports that the brothers were at home when they started arguing over Peter’s refusal to pay N1,500 for his monthly electrical bill on Tuesday, August 30.

Police authorities in Anambra transferred the case to its criminal investigative department.

As a measure to get him to pay the money, it was learnt that power supply into Peter’s flat in the house was disconnected.

Peter, who was angered by the development, stormed into his flat, brought out a gun and allegedly shot his brother to death.

After perpetrating the crime, the suspect reportedly rushed to the nearest police station and surrendered himself to the police to avoid being lynched by an angry mob.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, had ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Anambra residents say they are tired of sit-at-home actions

Meanwhile, residents of Anambra have lamented that they are tired of the sit-at-home restrictions imposed on them by unknown gunmen.

Some of them, especially shop owners, said they are tired of sacrificing every Monday for fear of being attacked.

Though commercial activities are gradually returning to Awka, Ekwulobia and Onitsha, the situation in several parts of the state is still the same.

Herdsmen not responsible for killing in my community - Anambra district leader

In a related development, the President General of Umueri community in Anambra state, Ambassador Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has condemned a video being circulated on social media with allegations that Fulani herdsmen killed a man in his domain.

In a statement sent to journalists in Thursday night, August 11, Chief Metchie warned those spreading the false information to desist from such unwholesome acts that he said had the potency to provoke hatred between Umueri and Fulani community.

Metchie, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and Africa’s director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, also warned that perpetrators of fake news to desist from such unpatriotic acts.

