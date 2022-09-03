No less than 31 former governors have been arrested by the EFCC for different financial misconduct

The governors cannot be arrested because of the immunity they enjoy while in office, thus, the anti-graft agency has to wait till the end of their tenure before they were arrested

Section 308 of the 1999 constitution, as amended, provided the immunity for the executives to protest the integrity of the office

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), since its establishment in 2003 by the administration of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, has arrested no less than 30 governors at the end of the immunity.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), since its establishment in 2003, has arrested no less than 30 governors at the end of the immunity.

The antigraft agency investigates financial crimes, mostly advanced fee fraud and money laundering.

Most recent arrest ex-governor

The most recent among the former governors is the arrest of Willie Obiano, the ex-governor of Anambra state.

Obiano was arrested immediately he lost immunity because he had been on the country’s corruption list since he was in government.

Most of the arrested governors are accused of abusing state contracts and diverting government money for personal use.

Below is the list of the 30 former governors:

Willie Obiano of Anambra James Ibori of Delta Rochas Okorocha of Imo Bukola Saraki of Kwara Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia state Peter Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state Gabriel Suswam of Benue state Audu Abubakar for Kogi State Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa state Aliyu Akwe Doma of Nasarawa state Joshua Dariye of Plateau state Jonah Jang of Plateau state James Bala Ngilari of Adamawa state Murtala Nyako of Adamawa state Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno state Danjuma Goje of Gombe state Jolly Nyame of Taraba state Sule Lamido of Jigawa state Aliyu Wammako of Sokoto state Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state Theodore Orji of Abia state Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu state Sullivan Chime of Enugu state Ikedi Ohakim of Imo state Godswill Akpabi of Akwa Ibom state Diepreye Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa state Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa state Lucky Igbinedion of Edo state Olugbenga Daniel of Ogun state Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo state Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo state

