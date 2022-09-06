The recent flood victims in Jigawa state will get N50million from APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Calling his donation a 'token', Tinubu said the money is just to relieve the victims and not to compensate them fully

He was accompanied to the northwest state by some APC chieftains including the party's national chairman

Dutse - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated N50 million to victims of Jigawa flood.

The Nation newspaper reports that Tinubu announced the donation during paid a courtesy call on Jigawa governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar in Dutse, at the Government House.

Tinubu speaking at Government House, Dutse during his donation. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

He said:

“I’m here to commiserate with the government and people of the state especially the victims and those who lost their loved ones and belongings to the disaster.

”The flood disaster is an act of God Almighty. This token is just to relieve the victims not compensate them.

“When we heard about the disaster and the level of damages, we made it necessary to come personally to commiserate with our brothers and sisters and identify with ourselves and show our concerns, togetherness and brotherhood.”

Responding, Abubakar thanked the presidential candidate for the visit and donation.

Tinubu visits Jigawa with prominent APC chieftains

Vanguard newspaper reports that Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state and All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Others on his entourage are the APC national women leader, Dr Betta Edu and ex-chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

