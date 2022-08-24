The Director, Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Eno Ubi Otu, is currently being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Daily Trust, Otu was arrested by the detectives of the anti-graft agency at about 11:15am in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances.

A source at the Commission confided in Daily Trust that the NDDC official was still with the operatives as at 7:15pm when this report was filed.

According to the official, Otu’s arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, were futile as calls to his mobile phone rang out.

