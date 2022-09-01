The Nigerian anti-graft agency, EFCC, has alleged that the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle is buying properties in Abuja with proceeds of crime

According to the commission, the governor has acquired several properties in the federal capital territory worth billions of naira

The EFCC said this in a counter-affidavit it filed against a firm, Fezel Nigeria Limited, in a fundamental right enforcement suit.

FCT, Abuja - Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has been revealed to be under investigation for alleged money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency said it decided to investigate the governor after it gathered intelligence indicating that Matawalle was allegedly “using state funds to acquire several properties worth billions of naira in Abuja”, The Nation reported.

According to the commission, a preliminary investigation showed one of the properties the governor had bought is located at Plot 729, Cadastral Zone C16, Idu Industrial Estate in Abuja.

EFCC files counter affidavit against Fezel Nigeria Limited

The agency disclosed these in a counter-affidavit it filed in a fundamental rights enforcement suit that a firm, Fezel Nigeria Limited, had instituted.

According to the suit, the company claimed that the EFCC invaded its property on February 9, 2022, with armed men taking over and sealing off its premises since then.

But the anti-crime commission insisted that Fezel’s claim is faulty, arguing that the property was allegedly brought by Zamfara governor through Beisha Printing Press Limited.

The commission claimed that Fezel and Beisha “are under discreet investigation, based on intelligence received by the second respondent on the purchase of the property with the proceeds of crime.”

