Drivers in Lagos would be expected to don the new uniform unveiled by the chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages

The unveiling ceremony for the uniforms by Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo is aimed at rebranding the face of parks and garages in the state

According to MC Oluomo, several reforms would be carried out to ensure a repositioning of the Motor Parks and Garages in Lagos state

Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages on Thursday, September 1, unveiled a new uniform for drivers in the state.

PM News reports that the effort by MC Oluomo is geared towards giving a new face to the parks and garages in Lagos state.

MC Oluomo on Thursday, September 1, unveiled a new uniform for Lagos state drivers. Photo: PM News

Source: UGC

In a video shared online, MC Oluomo said the unveiling of the uniforms is a move to rebrand the face of parks and garages in the state.

He also pledged to Lagosians that many reforms would be carried out in ensuring the repositioning of the Motor Parks and Garages in the state.

Source: Legit.ng