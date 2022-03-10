Suspended Lagos State State Chairman of NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has announced the withdrawal of the state chapter from the national body

Rising from a meeting at the state secretariat in Agege, Lagos, Akinsanya announced the withdrawal of the state chapter from the national body

He said all attempts to have an amicable resolution to the crisis with the national body of the union failed

National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council’s chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has announced the withdrawal of members of the state’s council, including himself, from the national body.

He made the announcement at the state secretariat, Agege on Thursday, March 10.

This is coming a few hours after NURTW headquarters suspended Akinsanya for alleged insubordination.

Oluomo in his address titled, ‘Crisis in NURTW’, MC Oluomo said, “There has been some crisis in our umbrella body, NURTW. All attempts to have an amicable resolution have failed. In fact. we have protested to the Lagos State Government about the State of affairs in our Union.

“Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on beha|f of the State Administrative Council, State Executive Council members and the entire union rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Council with over 200 branches and zones hereby resolve to immediately withdraw our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State; write to Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and other relevant agencies about our decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“It is important to state that our action is in line with section 40 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended, which provides as follows – Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular, he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his or her interests. This means that every person shall be entitled to join an association and exit freely without molestation.

“In view of this and the crisis at hand, Lagos State Government is hereby invited to consider its white paper on Transport Union activities, 2004 section 5C, which states that the Government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee.

“We hereby call on Lagos State Government to take over the running of the affairs of the Union with the Constitution of a Park Management Committee for Motor Garages and parks in the state, thereby ensuring peace and tranquility, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State."

NURTW boss MC Oluomo gets important appointment from federal government agency

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed the Lagos state NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, as its ambassador.

This is part of the NDLEA's move to reinforce its partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Worker to tackle illicit drugs across Lagos state.

Legit.ng gathers that the spokesman of the Lagos state command of the NDLEA, Mallum Musa, said this in a statement signed on Friday, March 4, in Lagos.

It’s MC Oluomo’s people asking him to vie for Oba of Oshodi, aide reveals

Meanwhile, in another report, reactions continue to trail the alleged move by MC Oluomo to become the Oba of Oshodi.

According to an aide, the NURTW boss' people are urging him to vie for the stool. The aide who didn’t want to be named made the revelation without giving further explanation.

He went on to note that a press conference would be called in the event of a formal briefing by MC Oluomo.

Source: Legit.ng