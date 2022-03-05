Lagos state NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has been decorated as ambassador of the NDLEA

The NDLEA, Lagos command, said it's collaborating with the NURTW in order to strengthen the war against drug abuse in the state

Akinsanya in his reaction promised to continue to sensitise stakeholders in the public transportation sector about the danger of drug abuse

Lagos state - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed the Lagos state NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, as its ambassador.

This is part of the NDLEA's move to reinforce its partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Worker to tackle illicit drugs across Lagos state, Premium Times reported.

NURTW chairman in Lagos state, MC Oluomo appreciated the NDLEA for appointing him ambassador. Photo credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng gathers that the spokesman of the Lagos state command of the NDLEA, Mallum Musa, said this in a statement signed on Friday, March 4, in Lagos.

Musa said that both groups strengthened their partnership when the NDLEA Lagos commander, Callys Alumona, led the agency’s management on a courtesy visit to Akinsanya.

He said the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and illicit trafficking would be more effective through the collaboration.

During the visit, Alumona reportedly decorated Akinsanya with the lapel of Ambassador of WADA.

The decoration signifies that the NURTW chairman is an ambassador of the anti-illicit drug crusade.

He said:

“The NURTW is critical in the war because they are service contractors, who provide transportation for human beings, goods, and services in the country.

“The union must conduct proper check on all loads in their vehicles before embarking on any trip.

“These merchants of illicit drugs mostly use vehicles to transport the illicit goods across the country and even beyond."

The spokesperson said that he is aware that the union cooperates with NDLEA, but would like the cooperation and relationship to continue in respect of tackling illicit drugs.

Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) reacts

In his response, Akinsanya promised to continue to sensitise stakeholders in the transportation circle about the danger of convening such illicit goods and services.

He said:

“No member will do such again to make quick money, knowing that when the law catches up with the person the end is not good.

“Such persons will go to jail and the vehicle will be forfeited to the government."

The NURTW boss leader also shared a video of the event on his Facebook page.

Nigerians react

Saheed Adio commented on Facebook:

"They know what they are doing, putting mc as an ambassador want to make or ensuring drug is safe and he will be hold responsible for any illegal act from drugs taken."

Sule Musa

"NDLEA shouldn't make the mistake of giving MC Oluomo custody of seized marijuana. My advice!"

Austin Igharoro said:

"Some people know how to worship a man that has money whether the man is doing what is right or not, we are in a country today once you have money people will come looking for you and give you a chieftaincy title and honorary degree."

Otunba Olagoke Iromini said:

"People castigating NDLEA for MC Ambassadorial appointment...

"Are you expecting NDLEA to appoint erudite learners like professor, Economist, SAN, Lecturer & Co to be appointed in such position?

"MC remains the best choice because he knows the terrains & has the command & earned streets respect."

Abdulkareem Tijjani DVM said:

"There is a saying in my place.. if you want to keep something safe in the house, put the klepto in the house in charge of it..

"That is what the NDLEA has done..

"Smart!!"

