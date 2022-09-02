Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the APC has welcomed over 500 members of the PDP in Rivers state

Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Rivers state - Over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

The defectors were received at a rally in Opobo, the headquarters of the Opobo/Nkoro local government area organized by the Rivers Progressives Front (RPF), PM News reported.

The APC in Rivers state has welcomed over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Tonye Cole

They were received by the APC governorship candidate in Rivers state, Tonye Cole, and former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside.

Rivers people know who to vote for - Peterside

Speaking at a rally, Peterside said the people of Rivers state are politically sophisticated and know who to vote for during elections.

He said that contrary to the recent assertions by Governor Nyesom Wike, the people of Rivers people know their leaders who have their interests at heart, and not opportunists taking advantage of the economic situation to embarrass them.

Peterside described the past seven years of the Wike-led government as the worst era in Rivers state because of leadership driven by selfish interest and unbridled ego.

PDP crisis worsens as Governor Wike replies Ayu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Rivers state governor, Wike, attacked the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, saying he was brought from “the gutter” to become the chairman.

The governor of Rivers state was reacting to the recent comment of the PDP national chairman on call for his resignation by some aggrieved party chieftains. When he was featured in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, August 31, Ayu had referred to Wike’s camp, who have been demanding his resignation, as children.

Governor Wike said Ayu would make the party lose in 2023 because of his arrogance.

