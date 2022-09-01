Civil servants have been accused of corruption on a scale higher than politicians or other political appointees

The allegation was recently raised by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions

Going further, the senators ask President Buhari to get rid of corruption in civil service if he wants to win the war

Nigerians will be shocked to learn that civil servants are more corrupt than politicians if the words of Nigerian senators are to be believed.

This is the position of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Daily Trust reports.

President Buhari has been asked to get rid of corruption in the civil service. Photo: Garba Shehu

Source: Facebook

According to the committee, its findings after interface with government agencies revealed that corruption is more endemic in the civil service than in other sectors.

Speaking on the findings, at a two-day workshop on Governance, Accountability, Ethics and Due Process in Public and Private Sector Establishments in Nigeria, chairman of the committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, civil servants are more corrupt than the political class.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Akinyelure says for Buhari’s administration to win the anti-graft war, it must first get rid of corruption in the civil service.

40 civil servants receive huge amount of money for winning presidential award, head of service reacts

Meanwhile, forty civil servants have received cheques of N500,000 each for emerging as recipients of the Presidential Public Service Merit Award for June 2022.

The award recipients were rewarded for their astute service to the nation on Thursday, August 18 by the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan through the AIG Imoukhuede Foundation.

Speaking while making a presentation of the cheques to the awardees, Yemi-Esan thanked the AIG Imoukhuede Foundation for putting smiles on civil servants’ faces. Yemi-Esan said that such an act has obviously motivated the civil servants and spurred them to perform better at their places of work.

She also urged the awardees who received alerts for their hard work and perseverance in carrying out their duties to use the cash reward they received wisely.

FG talks tough, reveals fresh payment plan for ASUU after 186 days-long strike

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will not be paid for the six months they did not work, the Federal Government had said.

The decision of the FG was made public by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu on Thursday, August 18.

According to Adamu, FG will not renege on its 'no work, no pay' policy as a deterrent to other workers who might want to adopt strike action as a means of making their grievances known to the government.

Source: Legit.ng