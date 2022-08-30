The chief executive officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari did not award a surveillance contract to Tompolo in person

But revealed that the contract was awarded to a company in which he is a shareholder to have an end-to-end pipeline surveillance across Nigeria

Kyari added that the security agencies, such as Navy, Army are working, but government realised that private companies need to come in to complement the government's efforts

FCT, Abuja - Mele Kyari, the chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has given reason the government awarded the controversial pipelines surveillance contract to an ex-militant leader, Oweizide Ekpemupolo A.K.A Tompolo.

The NNPPCL boss clarified the contract details, noting that Tompolo did not get the contract in person, but to a company in which he is a shareholder, The Nation reported.

Details of the controversial surveillance contract Buhari awarded to Tompolo are revealed Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Kyari made the disclosure on Tuesday, August 30, when he spoke at the weekly ministerial briefing hosted by the presidential communication team at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tompolo was not first individual to get pipeline surveillance contract, Kyari reveals

He further revealed that Tompolo was not the first individual in the Niger Delta region to be awarded a contract for pipeline surveillance, noting that the government did it in the people's interest.

The oil mogul expressed confidence that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken the right step to contract private companies to man the pipeline network across the country.

In his argument, the security agencies are working, but end-to-end pipeline surveillance required the engagement of private companies and community stakeholders.

“What we did is to do three things. First, to ensure the government’s security agencies play their part, we have our Navy, the Army and are doing an excellent job of containing this, but as you do this sustenance is everything and therefore we also decided that we need private contractors to man the right of way and also operate outside the right of way so that they can also join us to manage members of the community," Kyari noted.

