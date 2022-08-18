Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, has faulted the claim by the UNICEF and the ministry of humanitarian affairs that the number of out-of-school children is 10.5 million

The minister argued that the number has reduced to 6.9 million since 2020 while faulting the northern governors for crippling the efforts of the federal government on primary education

Adamu alleged that no governor in the northern part of the country can boast of sound primary education in their state

FCT, Abuja - The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has faulted the claim by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the ministry of humanitarian affairs that the number of out-of-school children is 10.5 million.

This minister expressed his disagreement with the claim on Thursday, August 18, after the weekly ministerial meeting while speaking to state house correspondents in Abuja, Channels Television reported.

Buhari's minister faults UNICEF's claim, blames northern Governors for out-of-school children Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Adamu argued that the figure has dropped to 6.9 million since 2020.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has recorded impressive enrollment in the last year, mostly from the frontline states, including Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Rivers, and Ebonyi states.

The minister also faulted the northern governors, saying that their attitude depicts an attempt to destroy the primary school education system, except for a few. He claimed that no northern governor can boast of sound primary education in their states.

He stressed that lack of cooperation from states has frustrated his ability as a minister to intervene in states' primary schools as it will amount to nothing if the education system’s foundation is rotten.

