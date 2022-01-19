The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted the fate of terrorist groups, ISWAP and Boko Haram in 2022

The man of God said the two groups who operate in the northeast of Nigeria will be in serious trouble beginning from March this year

Primate Ayodele also said he is not afraid of kidnappers even as he said some prominent persons will be kidnapped in 2022

As the new year enters into full swing, religious leaders in Nigeria are forecasting the future of the country and trying to tell what the citizens should expect each month.

One of such religious leaders is Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church. He has come up with fresh prophecies for the year 2022.

Trouble for ISWAP and Boko Haram

One of the high points of his predictions is that the two dominant terrorist groups in the country, ISWAP and Boko Haram will face calamities this year. He said full-blown trouble is cooking for the groups and that it will manifest in the months of March, April, May and June.

Primate Ayodele, however, did not mention what the trouble will be or the nature it would take. He told LegitTV in an interview:

"In March, April, May, ISWAP will be in trouble. Yes, trouble. And of course Boko Haram. They will be in total trouble. So be expecting all of that."

Major kidnappings in 2022

He also said some major kidnappings will happen this year. He said those that will be kidnapped include a serving governor's aide, senator, and traditional ruler. But he ruled out himself, saying he will not be kidnapped. His words:

"Oba will be kidnapped, a serving senator will be kidnapped, a serving governor's aide will be kidnapped. I can not be kidnapped. I cannot. Because I know I'm serving God."

Source: Legit.ng