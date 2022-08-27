Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election in Nigeria, more clerics have continued to express concerns about the pattern of voting in the country.

Legit.ng reports that the latest view comes from the General Overseer of Royal Choice Ministries International, Bishop (Dr) Success Ibeakanma.

Pastor Ibeakanma urges Nigerians to vote wisely in the forthcoming general election. Credit: Pastor Ibeakanma

The pastor called on Nigerians to vote wisely for a new leader who would have God's grace to change the fortunes of the country in the next political dispensation.

Bishop Ibeakanma, popularly known as Prophet Of Result, the presiding Pastor in charge of the church, left no stone unturned as he is set to roll out a red carpet to appreciate God's faithfulness as the ministry turns 17, with the theme "Grateful."

According to the statement received by Legit.ng, the month of August carries lots of benefits as the host, Bishop Ibeakanma would be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same.

Reiterating how the ministry started to greater heights, he said that the ministerial journey of 17 years, is a journey of His Grace.

He added that the anniversary is slated to commence on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, at 7 am at the Church auditorium, at Alapere Ketu, Lagos, Nigeria.

Guest ministers, resident pastors are spiritually equipped

According to him, all the guest ministers and resident pastors are spiritually equipped and word-loaded, saying that gospel artistes would be on the ground to lead everyone into God's presence with electrified praise and worship with their sonorous voices.

The ministers include Ada Treasure, Pastor Stephanie Success, Chimamanda, Chiamaka Peace, Amazing Joe, Leo Praiz, Sensational Godwin, Royal Esther, Nonso Nestor, and Inspirational Faith, among others, while Bishop (Dr) Success and Pastor Faith Ibeakanma remain the hosts.

