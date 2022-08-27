A Christian corps member has received accolades for renovating toilets and ablution points in Zamfara mosque

The corps member identified as Jeremiah Shimasaan said the reason behind his action was to promote religious tolerance

The dedicated corps member also noted that he wants the Muslims to get access to clean water either for drinking or toilet use

A 25-year-old Christian corp member, Jeremiah Shimasaan, has constructed an ablution point and renovated a three-unit toilet facility in a mosque.

The corps member serving in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital, also installed a suggestion box at the main entrance of the Zamfara State Radio and Television Services administrative block.

Christian corps member renovates toilets in mosque Photo Credit: TVCNews

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the motive behind his action, Jeremiah stated that the idea of the project is to promote religious tolerance among Nigerians.

Shimasaan also stressed his longing desire to see people get clean drinking water, for toilet use and ablution, especially for the Muslims during prayers, TVC News reports.

In his words:

"My decision to have the project in a Mosque is to promote religious tolerance, unity, and Peaceful coexistence among people of different faith.

"If all of us in this country will respect each other’s faith, love one another unconditionally, we will have the Nigeria of our dream without killing or attacking one another.

"Our problem as a people is that we have little or no respect for our religion and belief, if we do, the next generation will have no reason whatsoever not to see each as brothers or sisters.

Upon seeing the project, the chairman of Zamfara State Radio and Television Services, Sa’idu Maishanu, got so excited.

Maishanu said Jeremiah is one of the best, most hardworking and dedicated corp members the organization has had in recent times and Zamfara State Radio and Television will not forget the gesture in a hurry.

Social media users applaud Jeremiah

Jacob Olatunbosun said:

"Wow, I feel av not really done much to promote religious unity. God bless Nigeria."

Adams Yakubu wrote:

"That is how we suppose to live as a people without showing differences, especially on religion and ethnicity. May God bless him."

Aderigbe Iyetunde reacted:

"Served also in Gusau, Zamfara state and did a remarkable /indelible project there. Its such a privilege. Well done bro."

Umar Salah commented:

"He is the kind of leader Nigeria has been looking for. May God elevate him to the position of leadership in Nigeria. He is one in a thousand."

Prince Aderemi remarked:

"Kudos and bravo to him. He is indeed a proud Youth corper being blessed with the heart of gold and uncommon good gesture. Gravitas."

