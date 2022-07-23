A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many Nigerians is the attack carried out by unknown gunmen in Adamawa state

This is as armed gunmen on Saturday murdered the deputy leader of Song Local Government Legislative Council, Adamawa State, Hon. Ishaya Bakano

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the unfortunate incident

An emerging report by The Punch has it that a gang of armed men in the early hours of Saturday, July 23, killed the deputy leader of Song Local Government Legislative Council, Adamawa State, Hon. Ishaya Bakano.

The death of the late Hon. Ishaya, who represents Gudu Mboi Ward, is believed to have been the target of assassination, as the gunmen who broke into his residence at Bannga in the wee hours of Saturday, left the venue shortly after they shot and killed him.

Gunmen kill PDP lawmaker and son in Adamawa state. Photo credit: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Source: Facebook

According to a family source, the gunmen also shot the son of the deceased, and he is currently receiving treatment at Song hospital.

The police spokesperson, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the development.

Nguroje maintained that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday while noting that the security are doing everything possible to arrest the suspects.

Gunmen open fire on 18-seater commercial bus in Kogi, abduct passengers

Meanwhile, some gunmen have reportedly abducted passengers of an 18-seater bus at the Ochonyi-Omoko village along the Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi state.

The passengers were abducted at about 8.03 pm on Wednesday, July 20, while travelling on the said road.

A passenger who escaped the ordeal said that the gunmen who hid in the bush had opened fire on the bus deflating its back tyres during the attack.

Gunmen shoot 3 policemen dead, 1 motorcyclist in Niger

Also in Niger state, Legit.ng previously reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed three policemen and a commercial motorcyclist in Suleja.

The incident took place around 11pm on Thursday, May 12.

The policemen were reportedly responding to a distress call when they were ambushed near a place called Old Barracks.

