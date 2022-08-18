A soldier of the Nigerian military has been killed in a shootout with some members of the IPOB and the ESN

The incident occured during a shootout with members of the proscribed group on Wednesday, August 17, in Ebem community Ohafia

According to residents, the soldier had gone into the community on an Okada to buy some provisions when he was attacked by the gunmen

Some gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network have killed a soldier of the Nigerian Military in Ebem, a community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state.

Premium Times reports that the yet-to-be-identified soldier was killed in a shootout between military troops and the gunmen at about 5.02 pm on Wednesday, August 17.

A soldier has been reportedly killed in a shootout with some suspected members of IPOB and ESN. Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the slain soldier was serving at the 14 Brigade Headquarters of Goodluck Jonathan Barracks in the council area.

Residents said he had gone into the community on an Okada (motorcycle) to buy some provisions when he was attacked by the gunmen.

Sources said the slain soldier had sent a signal to the Brigade command when he noticed that the gunmen were on his trail.

According to the source, the signal by the soldier prompted the military authorities to deploy troops from the brigade to rescue him.

In a video clip shared on social media, which has gone viral, sounds of gunshots could be heard in the background while some residents screamed in fear.

A resident, Chukwuma Eguma who spoke on the incident confirmed that a team of soldiers had arrived at the scene and engaged the gunmen in a shootout.

Eguma said two of the gunmen shot at died instantly.

His words:

“The army people came and started shooting at the gunmen. Two of the gunmen died instantly. The gunmen also killed one soldier."

Also noting that the gunmen are suspected members of the IPOB and ESN, Egbuma could not confirm if the soldier was the one initially attacked by the criminals.

Meanwhile, the military is yet to respond or release a statement over the incident at the time of this report.

