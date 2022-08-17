The kidnap of the commissioner for information in Nasarawa state has taken a wild turn after the abductors made an outrageous demand

The kidnappers demanded that the relatives, friends and associates of the abducted government official pay the sum of N100 million as a ransom for his release

The Nigeria police have, however, said that its personnel are working round the clock to ensure the rescue of the commissioner

Terrorist who abducted the Nasarawa state's commissioner for information, Yakubu Lawal has demanded N100 million to be paid as ransom for his release, Daily Trust reports.

The demand was made by the terrorists some hours after the commissioner was abducted by gunmen in his residence in Nasarawa Eggon, the headquarters of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Kidnappers of the abducted Nasarawa state commissioner for information have demanded N100 million ransom. Photo: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the incident which occured on Monday, August 16, caused panic in the area where a school teacher was also killed the past weekend.

The gunmen stormed were said to have invaded the residence of the commissioner at about 8.45 pm and shot in the air.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

With the sporadic shootings, the gunmen successfully scared residents of the area before abducting the commissioner.

Police react to the incident

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police, DSP Rahman Nansel in a statement said the command had already drafted operatives to the scene of the incident.

He said the operatives have been directed to ensure that the victim is rescued from the terrorists unhurt.

Nansel also urged the citizens of Nasarawa to provide the command with useful information that can lead to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the suspects via the following numbers: 08035951018, 08033806409, 08037461715 and 08036157659.

Tension hits top northern state as gunmen invade school, kill teacher

Auta Nasela, a teacher at the Government Science Secondary School, Nasarawa Eggon in Nasarawa state had been killed.

Nasela was killed by some gunmen who reportedly invaded the school premises on Sunday, August 14.

The police in the state have, however, described the incidents as an armed robbery attack while vowing to apprehend the criminals.

ICPC finds N540 million in account of primary school teacher with N76K salary, court makes strong decision

A primary school teacher was made to forfeit millions of naira found in her bank accounts by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The commission had said that it found a total of N540 million in the account of the teacher whose salary is a mere N76,000.

According to ICPC, Egbuha worked with some individuals and a private-owned company to divert the proceeds of the crime after she was caught.

Source: Legit.ng