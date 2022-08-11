The Nigerian Army has buried a Captain and two soldiers who were killed in a terrorist ambush in the Federal Capital Territory

A Christian wake and a funeral service were held in honour of Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers who were killed by terrorists in Abuja

The military personnel were laid to rest on Thursday, August 11, at the Guards Brigade Cemetery in Maitama Abuja

The Presidential Guards who were killed during a terrorist ambush in Bwari area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city have been buried.

The Nation reports that Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers who were attached to the 7 Guards Battalion and 176 Guards Battalion were buried at the Guards Brigade Cemetery Maitama Abuja.

A captain and four soldiers on the Presidential Guards Brigade attacked by terrorists have been buried. Photo: Nigerian Army

A statement by the assistant director of the Army public relations guards brigade, Captain Anebi Abakpa said that the officials who their convoy was waylaid by terrorists while returning from the Law School where they went to answer a distress call started with a Christian wake.

Also, a funeral service in honour of the fallen heroes was conducted at the St John’s Military Church (Protestant) before the final Internment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery Maitama Abuja.

Abakpa's words:

“Guards Brigade Nigerian Army and the entire Barracks community was today 10th August 2022 thrown into a state of mourning as the remains of Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers who recently paid the supreme price during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were laid to rest at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.

“Until their demise, the gallant soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja respectively."

Top military brass speak

Continuing, the spokesperson for the Guards Brigade said that while reading the funeral oration of the deceased officer and soldiers, the Commanding Officers of 7 Guards Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Salim Yusuf Hassan and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Joshuah Kolowale Adisa described the late Captain and Soldiers as thoroughly bred Infantrymen.

The COs said the deceased soldiers were genuinely committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose contribution and services would be greatly missed.

They also prayed to God to console the families left behind stressing that while the Brigade and the Nigerian Army mourn, the families should take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the lord till the resurrection morning.

According to Abakpa, the highlight of the funeral was the presentation of accoutrements by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General James Alilu Ataguba to the next of kin of the deceased.

There was also the lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes and the blowiing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes farewell.

Abakpa added:

“The solemn ceremony was witnessed by senior officers of the Nigerian Army, Commanding Officers, Staff Officers of the Brigade, Bwari Area Council Chairman, Hon John Gabaya as well as family members and the barracks community”.

