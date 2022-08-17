Nigerians have heard a lot of strange stories from public officials who at different times gave various defences following allegations bordering on money laundering.

A recurring narrative from such government officials is that somehow animals, even termites are responsible for the disappearance of huge sums of money.

Legit.ng has put together a list of animals that have been accused of devouring money in public coffers.

Snakes, monkeys, gorilla and termites have been accused of consuming money in Nigeria (Photo: Inman-Murphy, iStock, World Wildlife Fund, Firstpost)

Source: UGC

N17bn: Termites ‘eat up’ NSITF documents

On Friday, August 12, termites were alleged to have eaten up documents of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) containing expenditures worth N17.1 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

These documents are said to contain details of spendings by the agency in 2013.

This was the position of the NSITF management when it appeared before the Senate Public Accounts Committee.

According to the current managing director, of the agency, Michael Akabogu, the documents were in the organisation’s possession.

Snake swallowed N36m

Before this rather bizarre incident, a former clerk of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) in Benue, Philomena Chieshe, was suspended after she told auditors that a snake had swallowed N36 million proceeds from the sale of scratch cards in 2018.

At the time, JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said Chieshe admitted to the auditors that the snake consumed the missing money which, according to her, was kept in an office.

Gorilla swallowed N6.8m

Another incredible tale was the one in which a gorilla back in 2019 was accused of swallowing N6.8 million in the Kano Zoological Gardens.

A finance officer in the zoo claimed that a gorilla made its way into an office and carted away the money and thereafter swallowed it.

But after confirming that the money actually went missing, the managing director of the zoo, Umar Kobo, said the development was under investigation by the state government.

Monkeys swallowed N70m

Not only that, in February 2018, Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna federal lawmaker, stated the N70 million, which was given to the Northern Forum of Senators, was swallowed by monkeys at the farm of the leader, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Sani's revelation came minutes after Senator Adamu was deposed as chairman of the said forum.

As reported by Sani, Senator Adamu had claimed that monkeys had swallowed N70 million belonging to the forum.

Source: Legit.ng