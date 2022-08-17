Investigation and prosecution await Ibrahim Magu, the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

This is as recommended in the report of the Ayo Salami-led panel of inquiry on the ex-EFCC boss

It was gathered the sum of N431 million was wrongly spent by Magu with the space of 2015-2020

FCT, Abuja - More outcomes have emerged from the Ayo Salami panel probe on Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

TheCable reported that the panel report revealed that N431 million security votes allocated to Magu’s office between 2015-2020 were not properly accounted for.

Ibrahim Magu has been recommended for investigation and prosecution by the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel of inquiry. Photo: EFCC

As contained in the report that was tabled before President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2020, Magu was said to have used part of the money to sort out electric bills in his personal far located in the Karshi Development Area of Nasarawa state.

Similarly, part of the money was also said to have been used for cable television subscriptions at his private residence located in Karu, Nasarawa state.

Legit.ng gathered that the Ayo Salami panel report has also been tabled before the office of the secretary to the government of the federation.

Prior to this recent development, the formation of Salami's panel was aimed at investigating the activities of Magu during his term as the acting chairman of the EFCC.

Emerging reports have it that another panel will be constituted to produce a white paper for the probe.

In furtherance of the outcome contained in the Salmi-led panel report, It was gathered that some part of the funds were wrongly spent as opposed to what the money was allocated for.

Meanwhile, in the final submission of the panel, it was stipulated that Magu be investigated and prosecuted for wrongfully spending the money.

Details of Magu spending

The panel report also revealed that N80 million of public funds was also wrongfully misappropriated.

It was further gathered that N50 million from the funds were refunded while the remaining N30 million remains unaccounted for.

Details of poor exhibit management by the anti-graft agency were recorded in the report of the salami-led panel.

Police promote ex-EFCC boss, Magu

In another development, the Police Service Commission has promoted Ibrahim Magu to Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Magu, a former acting chairman of the EFCC, was promoted to the level of AIG alongside seven other commissioners of police.

The former EFCC boss left the anti-graft commission under controversial circumstances involving corruption allegations.

Minister says ex-EFCC chairman Magu still on FG payroll, reveals why

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said Magu was still on the federal government’s payroll even after his exit from the EFCC.

Dingyadi stated that Magu still earns a salary as a police officer despite his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister made this known on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ current affairs programme.

Source: Legit.ng