In a bid to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram members back into society, activities have commenced in Maiduguri

The activities were reported to have started with a community service exercise in the streets of Maiduguri

It was gathered that 400 repentant Boko Haram member have been shortlisted to partake in the exercise

Borno, Maiduguri - Emerging reports have confirmed that some ex-Boko-Haram members took to the streets of Maiduguri for some community service activities.

The Daily Trust newspaper reported that engaged in sanitation activities by cleaning the streets of Maiduguri.

Some of the rehabilitated Boko-Haram were seen in the streets of Maiduguri, Borno state. Photo: Guardian

Legit.ng gathered that the exercise was staged by the Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) in collaboration with the Borno State Government.

According to CDD, the exercise is part of the organized routine formulated to help reintegrate them back into society.

A research fellow with CDD, Prof. Mala Mustafa said:

“We want to rebuild relationship and trust between those that surrendered and community members.”

The Nation newspaper reported that at least 400 ex-Boko Haram members were deployed for the exercise with 50 of them already starting the first batch of the exercise.

Mustafa revealed that the exercise is expected to expand inward to other communities that will be carefully selected.

He, however, noted that formal training is currently ongoing for repentant Boko Haram which is ranging from civic education, and religious tolerance.

Borno state govt reacts

Reacting to the reintegration process, the security adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum, Gen. Abdullahi Ishaq gave positive remarks about the initiative stating that it was a welcome development.

Ishaq said:

“CDD provided the equipment for this exercise and has been providing us with technical advice as good partners."

He further noted that the reintegration exercise has impacted the lives of other members of the Boko Haram sect who have begun to surrender their arms to join the repentant ones.

He said:

“Today, Maiduguri is more peaceful than Abuja. We want to continue to call on communities to support this sulhu (peace) process by accepting them."

