President Buhari has sworn-in Muhammad Shehu as the new chairman of revenue mobilisation allocation and fiscal commission (RAMFC)

Shehu was sworn in on Wednesday, August 17, at a brief ceremony which was held at the presidential villa in Abuja

The new chairman, while acknowledging the tasks ahead, said he will discharge his responsibilities as stipulated in the constitution, which is due for review

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, August 17, swears in the new chairman for the revenue mobilisation allocation and fiscal commission (RAMFC), Muhammad Shehu.

The brief ceremony took place before the commencement of the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the Executive Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, The Nation reported.

Buhari Swears In New Chairman for RAMFC, Muhammad Shehu Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

After the swearing-in, Shehu stated that the commission will help the government to secure more revenue for the federation, ensure the constitutional responsibility of the commission is implemented, and block leakages.

According to Shehu, monetisation, political office holders’ salaries, and judicial officers are other responsibilities of the commission that are stated in the constitution as reviewed in 2008, 29 years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The newly appointed chairman said that all African countries are facing economic problems due to the advent of Covid-19, recession and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Shehu said: “So, our task, as revenue mobilization is how we can assist Mr. President, to get more revenue for the Federation, block leakages, looking at the constitutional responsibility of the Commission, which of course are, monitoring of accruals to Federation account and disbursement, and also monetization, taking care of the salaries of political office holders, and judicial officers, as enshrined in the Constitution that had not been reviewed since 2008. And I think there is agitation for that.

Source: Legit.ng