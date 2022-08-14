Lagos 2023 Election: Aspirant Drags INEC, APC To Appeal Court

Oluwatosin Onamade has dragged the INEC, Lagos APC and Hon. Abiodun Moshood Aro also known as AMA before the Court of Appeal

Onamade claimed that Aro Moshood Abiodun, popularly known as AMA, is not a card carrying member of the party

Abiodun is the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 2

The Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) has been dragged before the Court of Appeal.

Also joined in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos state chapter, the party House of Assembly candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 2, Hon. Abiodun Moshood Aro also known as AMA.

The appeal was filed by a Lagos state House of Assembly aspirant in Ikorodu Constituency 2 Hon. Oluwatosin Onamade to challenge the dismissal of his suit by the lower court on the conduct and outcome of the May 27 primary election.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos, on August 4, dismissed the suit filed by Hon. Oluwatosin Onamade challenging the pronouncement and adoption of AMA as the candidate of the party.

Oluwatosin Onamade has dragged Lagos APC to court

Onamade had told the court that the 3rd defendant, AMA is a card carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and didn’t resign his membership of the party before contesting on the platform of APC.

INEC has been dragged to court by Oluwatosin Onamade

He also alleged that AMA made use of a fake membership card of the APC to participate in the May 27 primary election.

To support his claims, he tendered affidavits sworn to by the PDP Ward and LGA chairmen confirming AMA’s membership of the PDP as well as his campaign posters of the opposition party.

Stating his grounds of Appeal, the appellant through his counsels, Barr Oladimeji Ekengba, Olajide Adekanye and Paulina Izokun declared that the learned trial judge erred in law and thereby occasioned a mi*carriage of justice to the Appellant when he declined jurisdiction and held that the case of the Appellant was statute barred and caught by the provision of Section 285 (9) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as altered).

Lagos APC reportedly elects PDP card carrying member as House of Assembly candidate

Meanwhile, a serious allegation has been leveled against the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 2, Aro Moshood Abiodun, popularly known as AMA.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Onamade alleged that AMA was registered with registration number 62011 as a member of the Lagos APC on April 29, one week after the expiration of deadline for membership while also insisting that AMA, who had contested three times on the platform of the PDP remains a card carrying member of the opposition party.

He however urged the state party leadership and the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to crush the candidacy of AMA and recognize him as the party flagbearer for the election scheduled to hold next year.

Why Lagos APC must be united ahead of 2023, Prince Idris Balogun reveals

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC and House of Reps aspirant for Alimosho federal constituency of Lagos state, Prince Idris Balogun, has said the unity of the ruling party is important ahead of the 2023 elections.

Prince Balogun made this known in a brief chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 16, as he organised a Sallah party aimed at unifying all the APC members in Alimosho federal constituency.

He said the party leadership should reconcile all the aggrieved members, including himself and other aspirants who were not satisfied with the outcome of the primaries.

