The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has listed some prominent Nigerian musicians who passed through him and are doing very well at the moment.

Keyamo, during an interview by Arise TV on Monday, August 8, claimed that as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) represented some of the best musicians and comedians in the country before his appointment as a minister.

Keyamo said he nurtured and represented some prominent Nigerian musicians (Photo: Festus Keyamo, Esq, Wizkid, Burna Boy)

He went on to mention some of the artists who passed through him as Burna Boy, Wizkid, P-square, Chidinma, and Mr. Macaroni.

Statin that he was their lawyer and nurtured them, Keyamo added that he even saw Mr. Macaroni through school and that at one time the comedian was to be expelled from an academic institution.

His words:

"As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and an active practitioner, I represented some of the best musicians in Nigeria and some of the best comedians in Nigeria.

"Wizkid, Burna Boy, P-square, Chidinma; I'm calling names...I've been their lawyer, I nurtured them and I'm proud of what they have become.

"Mr. Macaroni, I saw him through school. He was to be expelled."

Keyamo said this in reaction to the growing war of words between him and Dino Melaye, the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar's campaign organisation for the 2023 presidential election.

2023: What I must do to Dino Melaye after my tenure as minister, Keyamo spits fire

Recall that Keyamo claimed that he missed the court and will go back there when his tenure as the minister of state for labour and employment ends in 2023.

The minister claimed that when that happens, he will make sure Melaye is enrolled in a music school, adding that the campaign spokesman of Atiku Abubakar needs the coaching badly.

Keyamo even went on to state that if Melaye had come to him initially, he would have been doing very well in his music and comedy careers.

