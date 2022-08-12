The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, visited the ex-governor, Joshua Dariye, 3 days after he was released from the prison

While commending President Buhari for granting him a state pardon, Lalong urged Dariye to forgive people who have offended him and make his vast knowledge available to the state

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Regina, members of the state assembly and the state executive council members

Jos, Plateau - Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state and director general of Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign council, has recently visited pardoned Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

Dariye and Nyame are new releases from prison after they got a state pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari, The Nation reported.

Governor, lawmakers, others visit Dariye's residence

Lalong was accompanied by his wife, Regina, and members of the national assembly and state executive council to Dariye’s residence to thank God for his release.

The governor told Dariye that the state was elated with the news of his release, adding that they have been praying for him since his travail started.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for granting him a state pardon, Lalong told Dariye that this is the time for him to forgive people that might have offended him, as he has always done.

He prayed that God will continue to give him sound health and urged him to always make his vast knowledge available to the good people of the state.

