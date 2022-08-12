A former governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye, has said he is not contesting for Senate in the 2023 general elections

There have been speculations that Dariye will pick up the Labour Party ticket to contest the Senate seat of Plateau Central

The former governor who recently regained his freedom from prison, however, said he has no such plan

Plateau state - Joshua Dariye, a former governor of Plateau state, has denied making plans to contest the Senate seat of Plateau Central in the 2023 election.

Dariye was on Monday, August 1, released from prison three months after being granted pardon by the Council of State.

Ex-Governor Dariye has denied planning to contest for a Senate seat in 2023.

Source: Facebook

The former governor was serving 10 years’ imprisonment for N1.126 billion fraud and had spent about four years in prison before the pardon.

Since his release, there have been speculations that Dariye join the Labour Party to pick the party’s senatorial form to represent the people of the Plateau Central zone.

I have no plan to contest for Senate seat, Dariye says

Contrary to the speculations, Dariye has said he has no intention to contest for the position in 2023 whatsoever.

Dariye spoke when the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, led a delegation to visit and rejoice with him over his release from prison.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, August 12, by Lalong’s media aide, Macham Makut.

“He (Dariye) narrated his ordeal in prison and said it was a difficult moment but God saw him through and made him survive.

“Dariye also debunked the rumour that he was running for Senate, describing it as unfounded and untrue as he has not bought form or done anything to that effect," the statement read in part.

Dariye also reportedly advised politicians in Plateau to unite and rally around Governor Lalong "in promoting the interest of the citizens, saying governance is an opportunity for those in charge to do their best and leave posterity to judge their efforts as no one can finish the business of Government in a day.”

Dariye for Senate: What Labour Party official said

Meanwhile, it was earlier gathered that the Plateau state chapter of Labour Party had concluded arrangements to receive Dariye from Abuja to pick the party’s senatorial form.

A Labour Party official, who preferred not to be named, had said:

“Yes, it is true that he (Dariye) will be running for a Senate seat. We are making arrangements for him to come from Abuja for the senatorial declaration.”

