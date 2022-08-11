N31 million is reportedly missing inside the precincts of the Katsina state Government House after a recent case of burglary

The state government through an aide to the governor confirmed the missing money but failed to mention the actual amount

This is the second time such an incident is happening at the Katsina Government House after a similar incident in 2020

Katsina - Authorities in Katsina say millions of naira have been stolen by unknown persons at the account section of the Government House.

Media aide to the governor, Alhaji Al-Amin Isah, confirmed the incident while speaking to journalists on Thursday, August 11.

An aide to Governor Masari confirmed the incident happened at Government Hiuse, Katsina. Photo credit: Katsina state government

Although Isah couldn’t disclose the amount stolen, he said that some of the suspects were already in police custody undergoing investigation.

Channels Television quoted him as saying:

“Yes, it’s true that some money was alleged to have been stolen as you have asked. We have already reported the matter to the police for investigation. I can not tell you the exact figure now, but those in the best position will give you more updates, please.”

Sources familiar with what happened told the TV station that the money stolen was in the sum of N31 million.

This is the second time such an incident is happening at the Katsina Government House.

In January 2020, a similar incident occurred when unknown persons allegedly broke into the office of the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State (SGS), Mustapha Inuwa, and made away with N16 million.

The office was said to have been broken into in the night and some suspects were arrested a day after in connection with the incident.

Those arrested included a security guard, and two government officials working at the office.

Earlier in July 2022, the police in Katsina state said it was investigating the alleged stealing of N61 million from a cashier at the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Darma.

He was allegedly attacked by gunmen while travelling with three bags filled with N61 million cash and shot in the arm before the money was stolen.

The gunmen were said to have followed Mr. Darma from the bank but he didn’t stop when they tried to stop his car around the Katsina Steel Rolling Company roundabout. Instead, he returned to the metropolitan city and the gunmen continued chasing his car.

He eventually lost control of the car and hit an object which forced him to stop.

