The Nigerian Army on Friday, August 5, reacted to the report of the killing of a police officer during a fracas between some soldiers and policemen around Ojo area of Lagos state.

A statement signed by Major Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director of 81 Division's public relations and seen by Legit.ng said that a board of inquiry has been constituted to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has constituted a Board of Inquiry to investigate the matter. Photo: Benjamin Hundeyin

Osoba added that the 81 Division is in touch with the Lagos state police command to ensure that the matter is resolved.

His words:

"The attention of the 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a story online over the unfortunate incident that occurred between some soldiers and policemen around Ojo in Lagos resulting in the loss of the life of a police officer."

Army states its regret in the killing of a police officer

Also stating the Division's regret over the incident and given its disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct, Osoba said anyone found wanting at the end of the investigation will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He added:

"Accordingly, the Division has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

"At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions.

"Consequently, the Division wishes to commiserate with the Ojo Police Division and members of the family of the victim."

