Wildlife conservation is the practice of protecting animal species and their habitats and the management of State House is keen on maintaining it

The management described the recent killing of a giant python around the Presidential Villa as regrettable

Already, measures are in place to ensure that those in charge adequately protect wildlife species within the vicinity of Nigeria's seat of power

Aso Rock - The management of State House has expressed concern at the recent killing of wildlife species in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, spoke at the weekend while receiving a delegation of rangers from the National Park Service, and their colleagues in the Presidential Villa, popularly called ‘Royal Rangers.’

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, says it is important to preserve the wildlife species around Aso Rock. Photo credit: 21st Chronicles

Source: Facebook

Umar, who stressed the importance of protecting and preserving plants and animals in their indigenous habitats, promised to boost nature conservation by taking appropriate measures to preserve wildlife, protect nature and reverse species loss in the seat of government.

He announced that some locations in the Presidential Villa- which is a natural habitat to some wildlife species including tantalus monkeys, crocodile, pythons, giant tortoise, bush rats, guinea fowls, bats and diverse species of birds – have been delineated as conservationist areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Permanent Secretary, therefore, appealed to staff and visitors to the Villa to preserve biodiversity and appreciate the natural world, adding that signages would be erected in specific areas and vegetation for sensitization and compliance.

Daily Trust newspaper quoted him as saying:

‘‘We will continue to support you to do your work effectively. The protection of the eco-system and the species in the Villa is not for the rangers alone, it is a task for all of us.’’

In their separate remarks, Salihu Manzo, Senior Park Ranger and Kehinde Abidemi, Assistant Conservator of Parks, thanked the Permanent Secretary for his keen interest in conservation activities and for approving specific measures to preserve the flora and fauna in the environment.

Manzo, who described the recent killing of a giant python as regrettable, expressed delight that measures were being taken to protect wildlife species.

Abidemi said:

We want to echo it with the management that the wildlife species in the Villa have the right to live, they have the right to their habitat and we want them to be protected.”

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

On his part, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

Insecurity: CODE to launch monthly security dossiers in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Connected Development (CODE) is launching a monthly security dossiers that will serve as security advisories for policymakers and security agencies in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal revealed this during an interactive session with media executives on Friday, August 6.

According to Lawal, the monthly security dossiers will be regular and timely over time.

Source: Legit.ng