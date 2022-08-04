The attack on Inspector General of Police, Zone 12 headquartered in Bauchi, Audu Madaki has been condemned by the federal government

The federal government through the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has reacted to the attack on the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 12 headquartered in Bauchi, Audu Madaki.

Mohammed said it was an attempt by terrorists to score “a psychological point”. Mohammed disclosed this to State House Correspondents while reacting to the attack.

He said “the government is taking the job of security very seriously.”

FG described the attack on the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police as trying to make a point.

Recall that suspected terrorists attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, injuring him and killing his orderly.

In his reaction, Mohammed said:

“On the issue of the attack on the AIG in Bauchi, I need further information from the IG as to the circumstances of the attack. But what I know is that bandits would always want to make this kind of spectacular attack just to score a psychological point.

“But I know that the government is taking the job of security very seriously. As you can see, even today, the Honorable Minister of the FCT has told you exactly what he is doing to ensure that security is improved.

“Over the last couple of days, I’ve seen that the FCT police command has also given out telephone numbers to call in case of any security breach or information.”

IGP meets CPs over rampant security threats in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba had deemed it fit to convene a crucial meeting with police commissioners and top officers across Nigeria.

IGP Baba on Wednesday, August 3, held a meeting with all police commissioners and senior officers.

It was gathered that the meeting was necessitated by the rampant insecurity issues across Nigeria.

Added to this, the documentation and streamlining of the operations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders across the country will be discussed.

Armed gunmen abduct influential lawmaker in southeast state

A former member of the Anambra Assembly Benson Nwawulu has been abducted by gunmen in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, a two-term lawmaker in the Assembly, was reportedly abducted in his house in Ihiala on Sunday, July 31st. Nwawulu, who left the Assembly in 2019, also contested for a seat in the House of Representatives but failed.

Although details of his abduction were still sketchy, a family source said a son of the former lawmaker has reached out to some members of the Assembly who were his father’s colleagues for funds.

Source: Legit.ng