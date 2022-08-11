Kastina State government has announced a search for the individual who stole N31m cash from the government house

Although some suspects have been arrested, the main culprit is unknown, and how it was carted away

This is the second time this year that the Kastina government is reporting a loss of. huge sum of money

The Katsina State Government has confirmed stealing millions of naira by unknown persons at the State Government House account section.

The Director-General to the governor on New Media, Alhaji Al-Amin Isah, confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists on Thursday.

According to ChannelsTV, sah was unable to disclose the amount stolen, but sources put the amount stolen at above N31 million.

Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Kastina @punchng

He said:

“Yes, it’s true that some money was alleged to have been stolen as you have asked. We have already reported the matter to the police for investigation. I can not tell you the exact figure now, but those in the best position will give you more updates, please,” he added.

He also added that some of the suspects were already in police custody, undergoing investigation.

One thief too many for Kastina government

This is the second time such an incident is happening at the Katsina Government House.

In January 2020, a similar incident occurred when unknown persons allegedly broke into the office of the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State (SGS), Mustapha Inuwa, and made away with N16 million.

The office which is located at the State Secretariat was said to have been broken into in the night and some suspects were arrested a day after in connection with the incident.

Those arrested included a security guard, and two government officials working at the SSG’s office.

Earlier in July 2022, the police in Katsina State said it was investigating the alleged stealing of N61 million from a cashier at the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Darma.

He was allegedly attacked by gunmen while travelling with three bags filled with N61 million cash and shot in the arm before the money was stolen

The gunmen were said to have followed Mr. Darma from the bank but he didn’t stop when they tried to stop his car around the Katsina Steel Rolling Company roundabout. Instead, he returned to the metropolitan city and the gunmen continued chasing his car.

He eventually lost control of the car and hit an object which forced him to stop.

In reaction, the police said the cashier should not have in the first place withdrawn such a huge amount of money without a police escort.

